US Should Consider Imposing More Sanctions On Russia Over Bounty Allegations - Schiff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:02 AM

US Should Consider Imposing More Sanctions on Russia Over Bounty Allegations - Schiff

The United States should consider imposing additional sanctions against Russian in light of the allegations that it offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday after a group of congressional Democrats was briefed on the matter at the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States should consider imposing additional sanctions against Russian in light of the allegations that it offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday after a group of congressional Democrats was briefed on the matter at the White House.

"As we look at these allegations, the President of the United States should not be inviting Russia into the G7 or G8," Schiff said. "We should be considering what sanctions are appropriate to further deter Russia's malign activities.

"

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Trump has said he did not receive a briefing because US intelligence said the allegations were not verified or substantiated, while Russian officials denied all allegations and characterized the unsubstantiated claims as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

