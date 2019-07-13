(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a phone call with US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper that Turkey should continue to be included in the US-led F-35 jest project despite purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Friday.

"Emphasizing that Turkey is a partner of the F-35 fighter aircraft program and that program should continue uninterrupted, Akar said that Turkey's proposal was still on the table for setting up a joint working group - that could include NATO - to assess the possible interaction of F-35 aircraft and S-400 systems," the statement said. "Turkey has fulfilled all its obligations under the F-35 program and it remains committed to its position, Akar said."