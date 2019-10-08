UrduPoint.com
US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Shape Russia's Policies In Future- Huntsman

Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Former US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman believes that the United States should develop constructive relations with those who will determine Russia's policies in the future.

"Rather than cutting ourselves off from Russia, which is the inescapable effect of all these sanctions, we need to cultivate constructive relationships with those who will shape Russia's post-Putin period. The U.S. was caught off guard by Mr. [Vladimir] Putin's unexpected rise to power after the collapse of the Soviet Union. We can't afford to let that happen again," Huntsman said in his article for the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, the ex-ambassador believes that the US traditional "defensive" approach to relations with Russia has become "reflexive" and "detrimental" to Washington's long-term interests.

"We need more, not less, dialogue with Russia. But first, we need to allow space for discussion about Russia among ourselves.

On both sides of the aisle, a reflexive fear of being seen as Putin apologists has calcified our ability to think creatively about our relations with Russia," Huntsman said.

The former ambassador also noted that sanctions had become a tool of the US foreign policy that allows to "admonish misbehavior." He, however, questioned the effectiveness of this method.

"It's easy to initiate sanctions, but it has become politically perilous to discuss removing them. By last count, there are almost 850 Russian individuals and entities that have been designated under various sanctions authorities with little or no analysis measuring their efficacy. Many of those sanctions may be having the desired effect and should be maintained. But not all. It's time for an honest discussion about whether sanctions are achieving their aims," he added.

Ambassador Huntsman completed his tenure in Moscow on October 3.

