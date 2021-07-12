US Should Divert Half of $1.2Bln in Military Aid for Egypt to Tunisia - Congressman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States should take half of the $1.2 billion in military aid it provides to Egypt and use the money to assist Tunisia, US Congressman Tom Malinowski said during a discussion at the middle East Institute on Monday.

"If I had my druthers, I'd take every penny of the $1.2 billion that we give to the Egyptians, and maybe spend half of it on scholarships for Egyptian students and the other half on security and economic assistance to Tunisia. But whatever we end up doing with Egypt, yes, I think we can and should do more for Tunisia," Malinowski said.

The remark was prompted by a question about whether acquiring funding for Tunisia would be a priority for Malinowski, who currently serves as the Vice Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Malinowski previously served on the National Security Council and as the Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights, Democracy and Labor.

Malinowski said that Tunisia does not get as much attention as it should in the United States diplomacy in the Middle East. The congressman said Tunisia is one country to emerge from the Arab Spring revolutions with a functioning democracy. He also noted that Tunisia has fought alongside the United States against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

In addition, Tunisia is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and the United States needs to decide how it can assist the country to address the pandemic-related issues.