UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Divert Half Of $1.2Bln In Military Aid For Egypt To Tunisia - Congressman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:33 PM

US Should Divert Half of $1.2Bln in Military Aid for Egypt to Tunisia - Congressman

The United States should take half of the $1.2 billion in military aid it provides to Egypt and use the money to assist Tunisia, US Congressman Tom Malinowski said during a discussion at the Middle East Institute on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States should take half of the $1.2 billion in military aid it provides to Egypt and use the money to assist Tunisia, US Congressman Tom Malinowski said during a discussion at the middle East Institute on Monday.

"If I had my druthers, I'd take every penny of the $1.2 billion that we give to the Egyptians, and maybe spend half of it on scholarships for Egyptian students and the other half on security and economic assistance to Tunisia. But whatever we end up doing with Egypt, yes, I think we can and should do more for Tunisia," Malinowski said.

The remark was prompted by a question about whether acquiring funding for Tunisia would be a priority for Malinowski, who currently serves as the Vice Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Malinowski previously served on the National Security Council and as the Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights, Democracy and Labor.

Malinowski said that Tunisia does not get as much attention as it should in the United States diplomacy in the Middle East. The congressman said Tunisia is one country to emerge from the Arab Spring revolutions with a functioning democracy. He also noted that Tunisia has fought alongside the United States against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

In addition, Tunisia is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and the United States needs to decide how it can assist the country to address the pandemic-related issues.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Democracy Tunisia United States Middle East Money From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

27 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

27 minutes ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

27 minutes ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

27 minutes ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.