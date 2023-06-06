UrduPoint.com

US Should End Bioweapons Programs In Ukraine, Convene Countries To Address Issue - RFK Jr.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States ought to cease its biological weapons programs in countries around the world including Ukraine, as well as convene other nations to address existential threats emerging from artificial intelligence (AI) and bioweapons, Democratic US presidential candidate for 2024 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Monday.

"If we are not able to negotiate with our adversaries on issues like that (AI), there are now existential threats, and it's not just AI, it's this bioweapons development" Kennedy said during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk. "We have these labs now all over the world, in Ukraine, etc.

, that are developing all kinds of hideous bioweapons."

The US should shut down the development of bioweapons around the world and work to verify their eradication, Kennedy said.

Countries including Iran, Israel, Russia, China and the US should gather to discuss existential threats such as AI and bioweapons, Kennedy said, adding that one country alone cannot regulate such issues.

Last month, the head of Russia's radiation, chemical and biological defense forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, said that the Russian Defense Ministry obtained data proving the US developed biological weapons in Ukraine.

