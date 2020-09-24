UrduPoint.com
US Should Fight COVID-19, Not Russian Vaccines - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia urges Washington to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) instead of Russian vaccines, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Twitter.

"Don't try to downplay President Putin's constructive proposal to hold an online level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of #Covid19 vaccines. Save American lives. Fight Covid19 - not the Russian Vaccines," the embassy said.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Twitter earlier: "Putin claimed at #UN75 that the Sputnik V vaccine is "reliable, safe, and effective," but Russia "registered" it before even starting phase III trials.

Independent experts have also questioned the validity of Russia's published data on Sputnik V's phase I and II trials."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the UN General Assembly that Russia was absolutely open and committed to a partnership in the fight against the coronavirus, and suggested holding an online conference on vaccines with the participation of states interested in cooperation in the creation of vaccines against COVID-19. Putin also offered the Russian vaccine for free vaccination of the UN staff.

