US Should Fine-Tune, Not Impose More Sanctions on Iran for Role in Ukraine - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States needs to fine-tune the sanctions it has imposed on Iran rather than impose more restrictive measures for its role in the Ukraine conflict, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

"I think we need to fine tune our sanctions. It (more sanctions) is not the answer. If it had been the answer then Iran would not be pursuing nuclear weapons. They would not be advancing (their) nuclear program," Malley said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

The special envoy pointed out that the issue concerning sanctions against Iran is a "balancing act" and the United States needs to act accordingly.

Malley said that though sanctions are tricky to navigate, the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - was successful in part because diplomacy was backed by sanctions.

The special envoy also said he remains hopeful that the the nuclear agreement can be revived in the future after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018.