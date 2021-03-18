US Should Follow JCPOA Instead of Setting Conditions to Resume Talks - Iranian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) There is no need for the United States to set conditions for resuming talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the nuclear deal covers all the issues, including on how to return to the agreement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the progress on the matter since the new US administration took office.

In February, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Washington was engaged in active consultations with major European countries on the Iran nuclear program and expected a unified front to deal with the matter. The senior official added that the US sent its message on the issue to Tehran via European mediators. However, Khatibzadeh said that Iran had neither received any messages from the new US administration nor sent them itself.

"The JCPOA has a clear roadmap ... that covers all the issues, even the smallest details on how to act in the future on this or that issue. In this regard, there is simply no need to send or receive messages [from the US] or set conditions for negotiation. The only thing that should be done within the framework of the JCPOA is that the United States must understand that there is no other way to return to the JCPOA except for the fulfillment of its obligations under the adopted [UN Security Council] Resolution 2231," Khatibzadeh added.

After Washington withdrew from the deal and slapped sanctions against Tehran, Iran had awaited any retaliatory measures from European partners for a year, the diplomat said, noting that although Iran eventually stopped fully complying with its obligations under the JCPOA, it still remains a party to the agreement, unlike the US.

"And here is a big difference in the positions of Iran and the United States, which completely withdrew from the JCPOA. The logic here is very clear and simple: those who left the building but wants to sit down at the negotiating table in this building must first return to this building, fulfill their obligations in order to again be considered as a full participant in the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh concluded.

The diplomat went on to note the important role that Russia plays in implementing the nuclear deal. He added that Tehran welcomed Moscow's efforts to preserve the landmark agreement and prompt Washington to fulfill its obligations under the UN resolution.

"Russia is an important and active participant in the nuclear deal. Russia knows better than other signatories states of the international agreement what serious obstacles the US created for all those who implemented resolution 2231 by its unilateral withdrawal, and what punishment the US subjected these countries to. Russia is an active member of the UN Security Council. Therefore, it plays an important and Primary role for us in resolving the issue of the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh said.

Further commenting on Iran's plans to export oil if the US lift sanctions, as the country reportedly found potential clients, the ministry spokesman said that his country would use all its opportunities to expand its foreign trade.

"Iran's oil ministry takes its share of the oil market and its potential buyers seriously. This is one aspect of the oil issue. And the second aspect is that the United States, by excessively abusing the tactics of imposing sanctions, intimidation and submission in the international economy, has, in fact, turned the US Dollar against international trade, and in this case, their sanctions become increasingly useless," the diplomat said.

According to the official, Washington's policy of "maximum pressure" has failed, as Iran has passed the first period of this policy and the country's economy has already survived the first shock after sanctions were reimposed. Citing the statistics published by international organizations, the diplomat said that the recession in Iran had officially ended.