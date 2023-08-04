US Should Help Implement Part of Grain Deal Regarding Obligations to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US should help implement the part of the grain deal that concerns obligations to Russia rather than just promise to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US will help to ensure the safe export of Russian food and agricultural products through the Black Sea if Moscow decides to return to the Black Sea grain deal.

"The US doesn't need to provide any security. It was provided within the framework of the grain deal without the US. The US should, if it wants, contribute to the fulfillment of the part of the grain deal that concerns Russia. Implement it rather than promise that they will think about it. Once it is done, the deal will immediately be resumed. It has already been said on multiple occasions, including by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Peskov said.