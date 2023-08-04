Open Menu

US Should Help Implement Part Of Grain Deal Regarding Obligations To Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

US Should Help Implement Part of Grain Deal Regarding Obligations to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US should help implement the part of the grain deal that concerns obligations to Russia rather than just promise to do so, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US will help to ensure the safe export of Russian food and agricultural products through the Black Sea if Moscow decides to return to the Black Sea grain deal.

"The US doesn't need to provide any security. It was provided within the framework of the grain deal without the US. The US should, if it wants, contribute to the fulfillment of the part of the grain deal that concerns Russia. Implement it rather than promise that they will think about it. Once it is done, the deal will immediately be resumed. It has already been said on multiple occasions, including by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

13 minutes ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

13 minutes ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

13 minutes ago
 IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

48 minutes ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

1 hour ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

2 hours ago
NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

3 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

4 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World