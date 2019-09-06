US Should Immediately Recall Extradition Request for Russian Citizen Korshunov - Embassy

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States should withdraw right away the request to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov, head manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp., the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.

"Embassy diplomats visited the State Department in connection with the arrest of Russian citizen A.

Korshunov by the Italian authorities at the request of the US side," the Embassy said on its Facebook page on Thursday. "They demanded an explanation of the reasons for his detention and an immediate recall of the request for the extradition of our compatriot."

Earlier on Thursday, the US Justice Department charged Korshunov with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company after he was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy.