UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Immediately Recall Extradition Request For Russian Citizen Korshunov - Embassy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Should Immediately Recall Extradition Request for Russian Citizen Korshunov - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States should withdraw right away the request to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov, head manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp., the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.

"Embassy diplomats visited the State Department in connection with the arrest of Russian citizen A.

Korshunov by the Italian authorities at the request of the US side," the Embassy said on its Facebook page on Thursday. "They demanded an explanation of the reasons for his detention and an immediate recall of the request for the extradition of our compatriot."

Earlier on Thursday, the US Justice Department charged Korshunov with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company after he was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Company Naples Italy United States August From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

3 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

2 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.