US Should Immediately Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA, Iran Should React - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States should, without delay, return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with Iran immediately reacting to this step by resuming its obligations under the deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"The United States must immediately return to full compliance with the provisions of resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, and Iran must immediately react to these steps and ensure the unfreezing of all the obligations that were suspended earlier, first and foremost, in terms of ensuring transparency in its nuclear program and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation, adding that there is no alternative to the JCPOA.

Russian representatives participating in the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna are ready to do everything to ensure the convergence of the United States' and Iran's positions, and other member states of the UN Security Council should do the same, Nebenzia stated.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal and reimposed a sanctions policy against Tehran, which began to gradually abandon its commitments under the agreement in response.

Since April, the Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting the meetings of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal gatherings designed to restore the deal, including the return of the US to the agreement.

The sixth round of negotiations ended on June 20. The parties declared a break in negotiations over the presidential elections in Iran.