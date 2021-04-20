US Should Improve Relations With Moscow, Instead of Forcing Russia, China Together - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has warned against any steps on the part of Washington that would encourage Russia-China cooperation.

"Getting along with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is a great thing, we should be doing business with Russia, we should be getting along with Russia, instead of forcing Russia to go into the hands of China," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

"The worst thing you could do is put China and Russia together, and they are together, and they get forced together," Trump emphasized.

He recalled that during his time in office he was striving for better relations with Moscow and Beijing.

"I got along well with Putin, I got along well with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] until the COVID came in," Trump said.

The US intelligence community said in its Threat Assessment Report last week that the United States sees Russia and China as its top challengers due to advancements in their military capabilities.

At the end of March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue to strengthen the Beijing-Moscow partnership. The Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation was extended during Lavrov's official visit to China.