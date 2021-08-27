UrduPoint.com

US Should Learn Lesson After Afghanistan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States should learn lessons after the Afghanistan mission, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Our Western colleagues always want to unite efforts and seek joint answers.

But, nevertheless, I was already asked about this a few days ago, after all, a lesson must be learned after Iraq, after Libya, and now after Afghanistan. Attempts to impose someone else's value system are highly explosive," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.

The Russian minister added that he hopes politicians who make plans about "further actions in foreign lands" will learn lessons after "third time."

