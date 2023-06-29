US Should Lift Unilateral Sanctions to Resume Military-to-Military Ties - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States should lift its unilateral sanctions on China in order to revive military-to-military contacts, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.

"The US side knows the reason for difficulties in its military-to-military communications with China," Liu Pengyu told a press briefing.

"It actually imposed unilateral sanctions on China. So, such obstacles should be removed before any exchange and cooperation could take place between the two countries."