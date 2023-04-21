UrduPoint.com

US Should Listen To Adversaries Closely, Communicate Effectively - Ex-US Defense Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 04:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The United States should listen to its adversaries, such as Russia and China, and have efficient diplomatic communication, former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten (ret.) said.

"China has told us exactly what they were going to do all along and we don't listen. Russia told us what they were going to do in Ukraine all along, we don't listen," Hyten said on Thursday. "Let's listen to our adversaries closely, understand what they say, make sure we have the strength to backup any action we want to do and then communicate effectively at the diplomatic level, economic level and then at the United Nations."

Hyten made the comment during a panel discussion at the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The general emphasized that if his suggestions can change the world in five or ten years if they are implemented, but if they are not, the world will face another mess.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and to completely liberate the Donbas region.

The countries of the US-led collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and have also provided Ukraine with military and financial aid well exceeding $110 billion.

