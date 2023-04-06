Close
US Should Maintain Air Superiority To Avoid 'Bloodbath' Similar To Ukraine - Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:39 PM

The United States must develop the ability to attain and maintain air superiority to avoid a "bloodbath" situation similar to the one in Ukraine, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. Richard Moore Jr. said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States must develop the ability to attain and maintain air superiority to avoid a "bloodbath" situation similar to the one in Ukraine, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. Richard Moore Jr. said on Thursday.

"We've got to get to the ability ... to attain and maintain air superiority and we don't want the kind of bloodbath that's going on in Ukraine right now, and so, therefore, we have to get to the advanced capability that it takes to change the battlefield," Moore said during an event held by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

According to Moore, the main reason why the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a "war of attrition" is because neither side has managed to establish air superiority.

In March, US top Air Force Commander in Europe James Hecker said that the conflict in Ukraine has proven that air superiority is vital to success in conflict and Russia could prevent the United States from providing military equipment to Ukraine if it manages to fully control the air domain.

