US Should Make Tax Code Changes For 'Historic' Investment In Infrastructure - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Should Make Tax Code Changes for 'Historic' Investment in Infrastructure - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The United States should make changes in the tax code to improve infrastructure and tax system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We can make changes in the tax code. All of those things will help pay for a historic infrastructure investment," Psaki told CNN.

US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on his vision on economic agenda during the trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later on Wednesday, when he will reveal proposals on how to pay for such plans, she said.

Psaki pointed out that many businesses in the United States had not paid taxes last years.

"We need to change that. We should not incentivize companies sending jobs overseas," Psaki said.

