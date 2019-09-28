UrduPoint.com
US Should Meet North Korea Halfway Not To Miss Opportunity For Deal - China's Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The United States should meet North Korea halfway in order to avoid missing a historic opportunity to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday in an address to the UN General Assembly.

"Regarding the Korean Peninsula, the opportunity for a political settlement must not be missed again," he said. "The DPRK has demonstrated a readiness to promote dialogue. It is hoped that the US can meet the DPRK halfway."

He added that it is necessary for the UN Security Council to consider rolling back sanctions on North Korea in order to bolster the chances of a political settlement of the Korean issue.

