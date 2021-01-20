WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United States should not change its position regarding recognizing Venezuela's self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido as the interim leader of that country, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his US Senate confirmation hearing.

"No, it is not," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday when asked whether the US stance on recognizing Guaido should change. "I very much agree with you, Senator, with regard to a number of the steps that were taken toward Venezuela in recent years, including recognizing Mr. Guido and recognizing the National Assembly as the only democratically elected institution in Venezuela."

Blinken also said the United States needs to consider how it can target more effectively sanctions on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro so that "the regime enablers really feel the pain of those sanctions."