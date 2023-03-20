UrduPoint.com

US Should Not Cooperate With International Criminal Court On Putin Arrest Warrant - Bolton

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:02 PM

US Should Not Cooperate With International Criminal Court on Putin Arrest Warrant - Bolton

The United States should not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States should not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday.

"I believe and have for many years the International Criminal Court is fundamentally illegitimate. It's not something the United States should cooperate with," Bolton said in an interview with Sky news.

Last week, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging potential war crimes related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Specifically, the ICC alleges that Russia unlawfully deported children from areas of active conflict.

Russia, like the United States, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the ICC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will not recognize the warrant or the jurisdiction of the ICC.

The ICC lacks a constitutional framework to restrain it, Bolton said in the interview, characterizing it as a "very dangerous" institution.

Ukraine, or even Russia, would have better jurisdiction for any potential trials against Putin, Bolton said.

In addition, the ICC arrest warrant could hinder negotiations toward a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine, Bolton added.

Bolton served as National Security Advisor under former US President Donald Trump and as US Ambassador to the United Nations under former President George W. Bush.

Related Topics

ICC United Nations Ukraine Russia George W. Bush Trump Rome Vladimir Putin United States Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

25 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

41 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

42 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

41 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.