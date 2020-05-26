US Should Not Hope to Get Open Skies Treaty Data After Pullout - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States should not hope that they will receive data on the Open Skies Treaty after exiting it, but not-parties to the agreement may partially compensate it with satellite surveying, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Partially, since re-targeting a satellite with a corresponding change in orbit is a much more complicated and expensive task than directing an open-air plane, and most importantly, a plane, unlike a satellite, allows you to 'look under the clouds.' It will be more difficult for those European states that do not have satellites. Perhaps they should hardly count on a generous stream of satellite imagery from the United States. At the same time, it would hardly make sense for Washington to hope that, if released, it would retain access to all information received within the framework of Open Skies Treaty," the ministry said.