MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The United States should not interfere in relations between Russia and Cyprus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a recent statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, in a conversation with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis, expressed US concern about the calls of Russian ships bound for Syria at the ports of the republic.

"We believe that, firstly, the United States should not interfere in our bilateral affairs with Cyprus. And secondly, we have always said and continue to say that cooperation with a particular country is never directed against the interests of third countries and would recommend Washington to adhere to the same principle," Zakharova said at a briefing.