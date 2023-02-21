US Should Not Interfere With Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Washington should bot interfere with the investigation into the blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy over the growing involvement of the United States in the fighting on the side of Ukraine.

"Russia emphasized that the United States should give explanations about the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and not interfere with an impartial investigation to identify those responsible," the ministry said in a statement.