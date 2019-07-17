US Should Not Invent Facts About Increasing Number of Refugees in Syria - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday the United States should not invent non-existent facts about refugees in Syria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told US political commentator Sean Hannity in an interview on July 15 that Russia-Iran interaction in Syria "caused one of the largest displacements of people".

"By the way, I would advise our colleagues in Washington to stop inventing some kind of non-existent facts like the fact that refugees continue to leave Syria, although in life everything happens quite the opposite, but it would be better for them to concentrate on the problems that their presence creates," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Cote d'Ivoire's Foreign Minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh.