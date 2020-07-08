UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Not Prevent UN From Appointing Envoy For Libya - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Should Not Prevent UN From Appointing Envoy for Libya - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States should not put up obstacles for the UN Secretariat in appointing a special envoy for Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference after an online meeting with the foreign ministers of the African Union Troika, comprising the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and South Africa, Lavrov recalled that following the resignation of Ghassan Salame the position of envoy for Libya is still vacant.

"Now the situation looks like this. Since Ghassan Salame resigned, the United Nations' mission has been led by an acting special representative.

By coincidence, that acting special representative is a US citizen. I would very much not like to see the United States holding hands of the UN Secretariat preventing the appointment of a full-fledged special representative expecting their compatriot to be doing some things that we do not understand," Lavrov said.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has been without a chief since French-Lebanese scholar Salame resigned from his post, citing frustration with the settlement process. It is now headed by US diplomat Stephanie Williams in an acting capacity.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Egypt South Africa United States Congo Libya Post From

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

18 minutes ago

Salaries of UAE domestic workers fully integrated ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

24 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

26 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.