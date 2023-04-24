UrduPoint.com

US Should Not Send More Aid To Fund 'Proxy War' In Ukraine, Audit Needed - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States should not send additional assistance to fund a "proxy war" in Ukraine, and an audit must be conducted on US aid already provided to Kiev, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Monday.

"Biden and Congress have already wasted nearly $200 billion American taxpayer Dollars funding a proxy war in Ukraine. We should not send another dime to Ukraine and we should audit the money already sent there," Gosar said in a statement.

The Republican lawmaker recently joined a group of other party lawmakers to introduce a resolution demanding an audit of the funds appropriated by Congress to Ukraine.

Gosar's spokesperson told Sputnik that to-date the Biden administration has yet to provide Congress with copies of all documents and any financial statements detailing purchases, recipients, and government expenditures related to congressionally appropriated funds given to Ukraine.

US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh recently told RT that countries in the West are aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine are ending up in illicit markets, but their media are deliberately silent about it.

Months after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there were concerns about reselling of advanced man-portable air defense missiles the West had sent to Ukraine, the journalist said, adding that US broadcaster CBS had wanted to publish a story about it but was forced to retract it.

Hersh also said, according to his source, that the CIA estimates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has embezzled at least $400 million from US aid sent to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

