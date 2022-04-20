UrduPoint.com

US Should Not Underrate China's Resolve To Protect Its Interests- Chinese Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

US Should Not Underrate China's Resolve to Protect Its Interests- Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday during a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, said that the US government should stop underestimating China's resolve and ability to protect its national interests.

"China hopes to establish a healthy and stable relationship with the United States, and (China) will protect its national interests and dignity. The US should not underestimate China's resolve and capabilities," the ministry said on its WeChat account.

Wei added that if the Taiwan issue is resolved in an unacceptable way, it will have a devastating effect on China-US relations.

Related Topics

China Austin United States Government

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

9 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

9 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

9 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

9 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

9 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.