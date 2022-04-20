BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday during a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, said that the US government should stop underestimating China's resolve and ability to protect its national interests.

"China hopes to establish a healthy and stable relationship with the United States, and (China) will protect its national interests and dignity. The US should not underestimate China's resolve and capabilities," the ministry said on its WeChat account.

Wei added that if the Taiwan issue is resolved in an unacceptable way, it will have a devastating effect on China-US relations.