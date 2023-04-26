UrduPoint.com

US Should Provide Cluster Bombs To Ukraine, Has 2Mln Units In Stock - Congressman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 10:01 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Biden administration should consider providing Ukraine with cluster bomb munitions as there are two million available in US stocks to determine their effectiveness on the battlefield as Russia continues its special military operation, Congressman Joe Wilson said on Wednesday.

"Those (cluster munitions) should be provided. With war criminal Putin, sacrificing young Russians for his personal aggrandizement of oil money power, the human wave tactics could help stop that, and certainly would determine their effectiveness. So, I hope every effort will be made to look into providing the cluster bombs that we have two million available," Wilson said during a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

This is not the first time US lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to send cluster munitions to Kiev. In March, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has responded by calling on the United States not to follow the path of escalation. He added that US congressmen calling for the supply of cluster munitions to Kiev do not realize what the consequences for the attackers could be.�

