US Should Refrain From Politicizing Afghan Humanitarian Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Washington should refrain from politicizing humanitarian issues and unfreeze Afghan accounts as Kabul requires essential funds frozen by the United States and allies, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik on Monday.

"In the framework of bilateral and international contacts, Russia routinely stresses the necessity to unfreeze Afghan assets in order to save Afghanistan and Afghan nationals from a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe capable to invoke destructive consequences on regional and international levels," Ilyichev said.