UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Rethink Statements, Stop Meddling In China's Domestic Affairs - Beijing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:13 PM

US Should Rethink Statements, Stop Meddling in China's Domestic Affairs - Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying advised her US colleague, Morgan Ortagus, on Friday to rethink her statements instead of trying to conceal the United States' involvement in the Hong Kong crisis by accusing China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying advised her US colleague, Morgan Ortagus, on Friday to rethink her statements instead of trying to conceal the United States' involvement in the Hong Kong crisis by accusing China.

On Thursday, a pro-Beijing newspaper published a report on a meeting between a US diplomat and the opposition's leaders. The office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong issued a stern warning against such activities by US diplomats. In response, Ortagus likened the Chinese actions to those of a "thuggish regime," chiding Beijing for being irresponsible.

"The official spokeswoman of the US State Department should first reevaluate her statements and actions, and not discuss media reports and use them as an excuse to attack other countries' governments .

.. trying to cover the facts of the United States' interference in China's domestic affairs," Hua said.

The spokeswoman stated that the United States' actions had caused an outrage in China and in Hong Kong, calling for Washington to respect international law and the fundamental principles of international relations.

The mass protests started as a reaction to the new amendments to Hong Kong's extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually decided to freeze the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative. The Chinese government has been consistently accusing external forces for attempting to destabilize the situation by supporting the protesters.

Related Topics

Attack China Washington Beijing Hong Kong Macau United States Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid announces suspending Thar Express se ..

2 seconds ago

Strict security arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Az ..

4 seconds ago

Traffic police chalk out plan for Eidul Azha

5 seconds ago

Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.