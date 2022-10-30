US Should Return to Discussion of Russian Security Guarantees - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The US decision to listen to Russia's security concerns could be a platform for the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The desire of the United States to listen to our concerns, that is, in fact, the desire of the United States to return to the December-January conditions and ask the question: what the Russians are offering may not satisfy us, but maybe it is worth sitting down at the negotiating table. I mean the draft documents that were submitted to both Brussels and Washington," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory. The documents were handed to Washington and its allies.