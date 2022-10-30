UrduPoint.com

US Should Return To Discussion Of Russian Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

US Should Return to Discussion of Russian Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The US decision to listen to Russia's security concerns could be a platform for the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The desire of the United States to listen to our concerns, that is, in fact, the desire of the United States to return to the December-January conditions and ask the question: what the Russians are offering may not satisfy us, but maybe it is worth sitting down at the negotiating table. I mean the draft documents that were submitted to both Brussels and Washington," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory. The documents were handed to Washington and its allies.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington Brussels Vladimir Putin Alliance United States May December Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

7 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.