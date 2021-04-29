WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States has to impose sanctions against Russian officials responsible for opposition figure Alexey Navalny imprisoning and engage with its European allies on new restrictions, US Senator Robert Menendez said on Wednesday.

"[The US] Treasury should be reviewing the list of 35 Putin oligarchs that Mr. Navalny and his team has flagged as sanctions targets. But given Mr. Navalny's current situation, the immediate targets of new sanctions need to be his jailers," Menendez said during an online discussion at the Sedona Forum.

Menendez welcomed the Biden administration's decisiveness to hold Russian officials accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

"But that signal just has to be the first step," Menendez said.

Menendez urged the Biden administration to engage with the European Union on imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

"We need robust diplomacy because multilateral sanctions have far more effect than unilateral sanctions," he said.