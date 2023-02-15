US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative on Ukraine - EX-NSC Russia Director

A diplomatic initiative on resolving the Ukraine conflict needs to be undertaken by countries that are outside of the group of states comprising the collective West, US National Security Council (NSC) former Russia Director Fiona Hill said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) A diplomatic initiative on resolving the Ukraine conflict needs to be undertaken by countries that are outside of the group of states comprising the collective West, US National Security Council (NSC) former Russia Director Fiona Hill said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We need to have a diplomatic initiative," Hill told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "It may very well take countries like China pushing Russia for there to be any break in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's resolve."

Hill explained she is proposing such an initiative to demonstrate to Putin either behind the scenes or directly that the conflict in Ukraine is not in Russia's interest and there is a need to move to the negotiating table.

Hill noted that Putin had made it clear he was interested in reacquiring territory of the former Russia Empire, leading to great anxiety not only in Ukraine but also in countries such as Moldova and Kazakhstan.

However, reaching a settlement would likely be insufficient to prevent Putin from pushing beyond the settlement lines, Hill said.