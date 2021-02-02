UrduPoint.com
US Should Speed Up Military Modernization to Deter China - Deputy Defense Chief Nominee

The United States should speed up its military modernization in order to avoid conflict with and deter China, President Joe Biden's nominee for Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hick said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States should speed up its military modernization in order to avoid conflict with and deter China, President Joe Biden's nominee for Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hick said on Tuesday.

"Armed conflict between the United States and China is not desirable, and it is not inevitable. The US military plays a critical role in preventing that outcome," Hicks said during her nomination hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hicks pointed out that China continues to modernize its military and while the United States stands ready militarily, it should modernize as well.

"Even as we stand ready today, we must modernize our concepts, capabilities, workforce, and budget for deterrence to endure," Hicks said.

The Defense Department and Congress should cooperate in the process of modernization and pursue partnerships with industry, research institutions, civilian departments and agencies toward that end, Hicks added.

