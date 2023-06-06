UrduPoint.com

US Should Start Peace Talks On Ukraine Instead Of Sending Weapons - Anti-War Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US Should Start Peace Talks on Ukraine Instead of Sending Weapons - Anti-War Activist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States has to start peace negotiations to stop the conflict in Ukraine rather than sending more weapons to Kiev, US antiwar and social justice activist Rick Sterling told Sputnik.

Sterling and his colleague Dan Kovalik from the US-based United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) have recently visited Russia, including Crimea. They wanted to speak to Russians and, as people from the US, let the Russians know that they opposed the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over the conflict.

"The US should encourage instead of sabotaging negotiations," Sterling said.

He called this conflict a "proxy war" and accused Washington of fueling tensions. He also reminded that the US had already spent over $100 billion by sending weapons and paying for Ukrainian government expenses.

Sterling and Kovalik spent five days in Crimea and traveled to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"We were struck by how good, clean, and efficient St. Petersburg and Moscow look compared to our US cities," he said.

The activist noted they had no problems during their trip, except for relatively expensive visas. They had to pay all of the expenses from their own pocket and noted that is the only reason why it is necessary to wait for some time before realizing a plan to come back again.

"We were treated very well wherever we went.

When Russians we met learned we are Americans, they invariably said: 'Welcome.' We met strangers on the overnight trains and ended up having friendly toasts to 'Peace and Friendship!'" Sterling said.

When asked to share his impressions of the situation in Russia amid Western sanctions, Sterling said he was surprised by what he saw around him.

"We went into many stores to see if the shelves were empty. On the contrary, they were full of merchandise, clothing, sporting goods, food, and drinks! And there seemed to be plenty of customers," he said.

The US activist noted that some famous Russians, including artists, musicians, and athletes, are heavily impacted by restrictions. However, many people "on the street" told him and Kovalik that those limitations caused them small inconvenience.

"The Western attempt to deal a huge blow to the Russian economy has clearly failed," Sterling concluded.

On the other side, he expressed frustration that the Biden administration is trying to target Russia instead of improving its own infrastructure in the US and supporting Americans.

Sterling said he would like to convey his impressions on the Russian trip to the US government but is not so naive. Instead, US activists are communicating with regular Americans and encouraging people to start demanding to stop the weaponization of Ukraine and to start peace talks, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington St. Petersburg Kiev United States All From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

5 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month a ..

ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month award

9 minutes ago
 Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

23 minutes ago
 Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

50 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.