UrduPoint.com

US Should Stop Arms Sales To Taiwan, China Reserves Right To Respond To Meddling - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 07:38 PM

US Should Stop Arms Sales to Taiwan, China Reserves Right to Respond to Meddling - Embassy

The United States should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as China reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as China reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.

"Currently there is a new wave of tension across the Taiwan Strait. The root cause is that the authorities in Taiwan keep pushing for the independence agenda by soliciting US support and that some in the US attempt to use Taiwan to contain China," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. "China must and will be reunified. We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts.

That being said, we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures in response to the interference of foreign forces and the secessionist activities of a handful of 'Taiwan independence' separatists."

The diplomat noted that Washington should abide by the one-China policy and principles outlined in China-US joint communiques.

"The US should ... cut off official interactions and military ties with Taiwan, stop arms sales to Taiwan and take concrete actions to fulfill its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,'" he stressed.

Related Topics

China Washington Independence United States All

Recent Stories

South Korea Considering Returning Embassy to Kiev ..

South Korea Considering Returning Embassy to Kiev - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil Estimates Exit From Russia's Sakhalin-1 ..

ExxonMobil Estimates Exit From Russia's Sakhalin-1 at $3.4Bln in Q1 2022

4 minutes ago
 France's Energy Prices Up 26.6% Year on Year in Ap ..

France's Energy Prices Up 26.6% Year on Year in April, Annual Inflation Up to 4. ..

4 minutes ago
 Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

Administration Korangi expedites Eid arrangements

1 hour ago
 60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on ..

60 day clemency announced for AJK Jails inmates on account of Eid ul Fitr

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in R ..

Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in Russian ties: Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.