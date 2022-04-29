US Should Stop Arms Sales to Taiwan, China Reserves Right to Respond to Meddling - Embassy

The United States should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as China reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as China reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.

"Currently there is a new wave of tension across the Taiwan Strait. The root cause is that the authorities in Taiwan keep pushing for the independence agenda by soliciting US support and that some in the US attempt to use Taiwan to contain China," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. "China must and will be reunified. We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts.

That being said, we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures in response to the interference of foreign forces and the secessionist activities of a handful of 'Taiwan independence' separatists."

The diplomat noted that Washington should abide by the one-China policy and principles outlined in China-US joint communiques.

"The US should ... cut off official interactions and military ties with Taiwan, stop arms sales to Taiwan and take concrete actions to fulfill its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,'" he stressed.