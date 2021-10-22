(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The international community should call on the United States to stop dragging Taiwan into a war, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"Some countries, the US, in particular, is taking dangerous actions, leading the situation in Taiwan Strait into a dangerous direction," Zhang said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"At this moment, what we should call is that the United States stops such practice. Dragging Taiwan into a war, definitely, is in nobody's interest."