US Should Stop Encouraging Taliban To Think It Can Become Model US Client State - Activist

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) ASHINGTON, August 16 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - The United States should stop encouraging the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) to think that in the future it can become a US client state, David Swanson, executive director of the WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) orld Beyond WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) ar movement, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Taliban militants entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"So, what would I propose that the U.S. government do for the women and men and children of Afghanistan now, regardless of horrible decisions in the past that it's obviously too late to undo and just silly and offensive to rehash like this? Until it can reform itself into an entity capable of benevolent action, not a goddamned thing.

..," Swanson told Sputnik.

He proposed that the US allocate some 20 percent of its military budget into more useful things each year for five years.

"[The US should] Stop encouraging the Taliban to think that it can become a model U.S. client state in a few years if it's mean and nasty enough, by ceasing to arm and train and fund brutal dictatorships all over the globe," Swanson said.

Violence dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and its allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the militants seizing vast territories. 

A number of countries started the evacuation of their citizens and diplomatic missions in Kabul on Sunday.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan to ensure a safe evacuation of US diplomatic personnel. US media reported on Sunday that the Pentagon authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to facilitate US citizens' evacuation from Kabul, bringing the total number of troops to be stationed in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.

