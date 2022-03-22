US Should Stop Escalating Relations With Russia and Put Pressure on Kiev- Russian Diplomat Sergey Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States should stop escalating relations with Russia, normalizing bilateral relations is possible if Washington has a positive impact on Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States should stop escalating relations with Russia, normalizing bilateral relations is possible if Washington has a positive impact on Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Raising the question of what needs to be done (by the US) to save relations is certainly the right one. It just needs to stop its escalation, both verbally and in terms of pumping weapons into the Kiev regime. It must stop threatening Russia. If at the same time it manages to have some kind of positive impact on Kiev � which I not only doubt, but I am sure that this will not happen, unfortunately � then there will generally be a certain prospect for normalizing relations," Ryabkov told reporters.

The official noted that Moscow doubts the US will influence Ukraine so that Kiev takes a more constructive stance.

So far, there is only a downward trend in relations between the US and Russia because of Washington's sanctions, but this does not have any effect on Moscow's determination to move towards achieving the goals of the special military operation and adapt to the circumstances associated with Western sanctions, the diplomat added.

"Yesterday, a note of protest was handed over to the US ambassador (in Moscow), in which it was noted that what was happening had put relations on the brink of breaking ... I emphasize once again that the question is what line the United States will choose," he said.