US Should Stop Imposing Sanctions If Serious About Resolving Ukrainian Crisis - Beijing

The United States should stop adding fuel to the fire and imposing anti-Russian sanctions if it is serious about helping to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States should stop adding fuel to the fire and imposing anti-Russian sanctions if it is serious about helping to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"If the United States really wants to contribute to deescalation in Ukraine, it must stop adding fuel to the fire and waving a sanctions baton, and actually facilitate peace negotiations," Zhao told a briefing.

Western countries and their allies have imposed multiple sanctions in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country.