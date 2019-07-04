US Should Support Probe Into Attack on Libyan Migrant Center, UN Peace Process - Lawmaker

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Trump administration should support an independent investigation into the deadly airstrike attack on a migrant detention center in Libya's Tripoli and support the UN-led peace process in the North African country, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I urge the US to support an independent inquiry into who was responsible for this horrific crime. We must support the UN-led peace process in Libya," Omar said.

Earlier on Wednesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent probe into the airstrikes on the Tajoura migrant facility in the east of Tripoli.

The UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said earlier in the day that at least 44 people were killed and 130 severely injured as a result of an airstrike, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar, on the Tajoura migrant detention center.

The congresswoman claimed the airstrike on migrants in Tripoli represents a war crime, and Washington should condemn the attack.

In the meantime, Omar said, all remaining refugees and migrants in Libya must be evacuated to safety.

On April 4, Haftar ordered his forces to begin an offensive on Tripoli. Most recently, the LNA's Air Force has conducted bombardments of positions of various armed groups in different districts of Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).