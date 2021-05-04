UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun on Tuesday urged the United States to take a decisive role in resolving the political crisis in the Southeast Asian country following the February 1 military coup.

"The situation in Myanmar is indeed an unfolding tragedy that continues to escalate. Over time, the people of Myanmar are seriously suffering from the military brutality and inhumane acts day and night," Kyaw Moe Tun said during his testimony at the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations.

"We need the United States to take a decisive leadership role in helping resolve the Myanmar crisis," he said.

The ambassador said the United States should immediately extend protection to civilians in Myanmar by providing humanitarian assistance and sheltering those seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

In addition, Kyaw Moe Tu urged to apply targeted sanctions against the military and freeze all accounts associated with the junta and its members. At the same time, he said, all financial flow to the military must be immediately cut off, he said.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting last month, Kyaw Moe Tu also called for establishing a no-fly zone over "living areas" to prevent the military from conducting airstrikes to kill civilians.

Kyaw Moe Tun was fired by the military in February, following his statement in opposition of the coup. However, the United Nations said the envoy remained in his post.