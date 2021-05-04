UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Take Decisive Action Against Myanmar's Military - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Should Take Decisive Action Against Myanmar's Military - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun on Tuesday urged the United States to take a decisive role in resolving the political crisis in the Southeast Asian country following the February 1 military coup.

"The situation in Myanmar is indeed an unfolding tragedy that continues to escalate. Over time, the people of Myanmar are seriously suffering from the military brutality and inhumane acts day and night," Kyaw Moe Tun said during his testimony at the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations.

"We need the United States to take a decisive leadership role in helping resolve the Myanmar crisis," he said.

The ambassador said the United States should immediately extend protection to civilians in Myanmar by providing humanitarian assistance and sheltering those seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

In addition, Kyaw Moe Tu urged to apply targeted sanctions against the military and freeze all accounts associated with the junta and its members. At the same time, he said, all financial flow to the military must be immediately cut off, he said.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting last month, Kyaw Moe Tu also called for establishing a no-fly zone over "living areas" to prevent the military from conducting airstrikes to kill civilians.

Kyaw Moe Tun was fired by the military in February, following his statement in opposition of the coup. However, the United Nations said the envoy remained in his post.

Related Topics

United Nations Same Myanmar United States February Post All From Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

41 minutes ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

1 hour ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

14 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Make USMCA More 'Worker-Ce ..

15 minutes ago

US Jails Neo-Nazi for 41 Months for Harassing Jour ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.