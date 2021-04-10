UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Take More Responsible Approach On Ukraine Instead Of Escalating - Sergei Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

US Should Take More Responsible Approach on Ukraine Instead of Escalating - Sergei Ryabkov

Moscow urges Washington to take a more responsible approach toward the situation around Ukraine and not to escalate tension that is currently seen in Donbas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Moscow urges Washington to take a more responsible approach toward the situation around Ukraine and not to escalate tension that is currently seen in Donbas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We can only urge Washington to take a more responsible approach to this serious issue, not to escalate tensions, and, as a priority, to ensure a more responsible attitude to issues related to certain information exchanges between our capitals," Ryabkov said.

On Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the United States remained in contact with Russia, Ukraine as well as with its European allies on the current situation in eastern Ukraine.

According to her, a conversation with Russia had recently taken place at the level of the Defense Ministry and the Department of State.

"There are no contacts with the US representatives on Ukraine at the level of foreign and defense ministers and such contacts are not planned. The contacts that took place about 7-10 days ago were carried out at other levels and through different channels," Ryabkov noted.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Moscow expects the US to take effective actions to curb Kiev's escalating policy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Kiev United States

Recent Stories

PM says Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, ..

12 minutes ago

22 shops sealed, three booked over SoP violations ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7 billion Ramazan package, a great initiative ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz appeals Daska people to vote against ..

22 minutes ago

Police arrest 18 gamblers; recover Rs 45,120 cash ..

27 minutes ago

Security of voters, candidates to be ensured at al ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.