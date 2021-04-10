US Should Take More Responsible Approach on Ukraine Instead of Escalating - Sergei Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Moscow urges Washington to take a more responsible approach toward the situation around Ukraine and not to escalate tension that is currently seen in Donbas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We can only urge Washington to take a more responsible approach to this serious issue, not to escalate tensions, and, as a priority, to ensure a more responsible attitude to issues related to certain information exchanges between our capitals," Ryabkov said.

On Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the United States remained in contact with Russia, Ukraine as well as with its European allies on the current situation in eastern Ukraine.

According to her, a conversation with Russia had recently taken place at the level of the Defense Ministry and the Department of State.

"There are no contacts with the US representatives on Ukraine at the level of foreign and defense ministers and such contacts are not planned. The contacts that took place about 7-10 days ago were carried out at other levels and through different channels," Ryabkov noted.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Moscow expects the US to take effective actions to curb Kiev's escalating policy.