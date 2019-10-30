UrduPoint.com
US Should Talk With Russia On Including Weapons Not Covered By New START Treaty - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:34 PM

The United States should engage with Russia in discussions regarding the inclusion of new weapons not covered by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), nominee for US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States should engage with Russia in discussions regarding the inclusion of new weapons not covered by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), nominee for US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We should engage with the Russians now in discussions about including those weapon systems that are not covered by the [New START] treaty," Sullivan said during his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

