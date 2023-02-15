US Showcases B-1 Lancer Strategic Bombers at Aero India Aviation Show

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Two US strategic bombers B-1 Lancer were presented at the biennial Aero India 2023 aviation exhibition in Bengaluru, Indian media reported.

B-1 Lancer is considered the main long-range strategic bomber of the US air force. The bombers were presented at the expo for the second time, the first being at Aero India in 2021.

The B-1B Lancer bombers arrived at the exhibition from the US air base in Guam, the Hindu newspaper reported on Tuesday. The US embassy has branded the return of the long-range supersonic heavy bomber to the show as underlining the importance of cooperation between the US and India.

The US also presented other military jets at Aero India, including the latest fifth generation fighter F-35A Lightning II, as well as four generation fighters F-A-18E, F-A-18F Super Hornet and F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Aero India is taking place from February 13-17 at the Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. Around 800 manufacturers from 100 countries are taking part in the exhibition. A great number of contracts between Indian and foreign companies worth $9.1 billion are expected to be signed during the event.