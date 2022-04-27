US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States showed its "ugly side" in the situation with the exchange of Konstantin Yaroshenko and Trevor Reed, a source told reporters on Wednesday.

"The US side has again shown its ugly side," he said.

"If Trevor Reed left the territory of the Russian Federation in excellent physical shape, with two bags of personal belongings, then Konstantin Yaroshenko was transported to the place of exchange in shackles, with the only set of clothes that were not at all suitable for a transatlantic flight in the cool season, without a single document," he explained.