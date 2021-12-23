UrduPoint.com

US Shows Absence Of Constructive Approach On Russian Diplomatic Property - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States refuses to return the Russian diplomatic property that it has illegally confiscated, and so far Moscow has not seen any constructive approach from Washington on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The US violates international laws by keeping illegally occupied Russian diplomatic property, he stressed, adding that it would rather resume its foreign representation while keeping restrictions on Russia, which is "absolutely impossible."

"Therefore, it can be stated that so far we do not see a constructive approach in this regard on the part of the Americans," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

A row between the United States and Russia over the latter's diplomatic properties erupted in December 2016, when outgoing US President Barack Obama closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russian diplomats.

In 2017, the administration of President Donald Trump shut down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco as well as the trade missions in New York City and Washington in response to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia.

The United States also closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle the following year over allegations that Moscow was involved in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. State Department officials entered the residence of the Russian consul by breaking all the locks there.

Russia said the US actions violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations as well as other aspects of international law.

