US Shows No Willingness for Constructive Steps on Work of Embassies - Lavrov

The United States has not shown yet that it is ready to begin constructive dialogue on the work of embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States has not shown yet that it is ready to begin constructive dialogue on the work of embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"So far we have not seen the willingness of our negotiating partners to take constructive steps.

We have made some suggestions, ideally, as I told Tony Blinken today, to simply nullify all restrictions and return to normal, mutually respectful functioning of our diplomatic missions," Lavorv said at a press conference following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm.