UrduPoint.com

US Shows No Willingness For Constructive Steps On Work Of Embassies - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:27 PM

US Shows No Willingness for Constructive Steps on Work of Embassies - Lavrov

The United States has not shown yet that it is ready to begin constructive dialogue on the work of embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States has not shown yet that it is ready to begin constructive dialogue on the work of embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"So far we have not seen the willingness of our negotiating partners to take constructive steps.

We have made some suggestions, ideally, as I told Tony Blinken today, to simply nullify all restrictions and return to normal, mutually respectful functioning of our diplomatic missions," Lavorv said at a press conference following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm.

Related Topics

Russia Stockholm United States All

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 agai ..

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 against bill to amend LG law

3 minutes ago
 Scholz's election as German chancellor planned for ..

Scholz's election as German chancellor planned for Dec 8: parliament

3 minutes ago
 KMC offers cooperation in setting up RO plants

KMC offers cooperation in setting up RO plants

3 minutes ago
 Missing children handed over to their families

Missing children handed over to their families

3 minutes ago
 Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Du ..

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Dubai

35 minutes ago
 MQM to stage protest against delay in starting aca ..

MQM to stage protest against delay in starting academic activities in Kohsar Med ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.