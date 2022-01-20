UrduPoint.com

US Shows Willingness To Discuss Some Issues But Not Fundamental Ones - Dmitry Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 03:47 PM

US Shows Willingness to Discuss Some Issues But Not Fundamental Ones - Dmitry Peskov

The United States shows a willingness to discuss certain issues but the ones which are of fundamental importance for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The United States shows a willingness to discuss certain issues but the ones which are of fundamental importance for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, there is, and it is signaling a certain willingness to discuss certain issues related to this situation on the part of Washington, NATO, and so on, which is probably on the positive side.

But the fact is that this willingness to discuss issues does not extend to issues that are of fundamental importance to us," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranks 2nd among 50 countries for handling ..

Pakistan ranks 2nd among 50 countries for handling Covid-19: Aon Abbas

2 minutes ago
 IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months

IT exports increase by 39.26% in four months

2 minutes ago
 Spurious medicines worth Rs 3.5m recovered, accuse ..

Spurious medicines worth Rs 3.5m recovered, accused held

2 minutes ago
 There Will be Clarity on Leaders' Involvement Afte ..

There Will be Clarity on Leaders' Involvement After US' Response to Proposals - ..

2 minutes ago
 Brussels Not Aware of Macron's Idea of Separate EU ..

Brussels Not Aware of Macron's Idea of Separate EU Dialogue With Russia - Offici ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.