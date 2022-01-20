US Shows Willingness to Discuss Some Issues But Not Fundamental Ones - Dmitry Peskov

The United States shows a willingness to discuss certain issues but the ones which are of fundamental importance for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The United States shows a willingness to discuss certain issues but the ones which are of fundamental importance for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, there is, and it is signaling a certain willingness to discuss certain issues related to this situation on the part of Washington, NATO, and so on, which is probably on the positive side.

But the fact is that this willingness to discuss issues does not extend to issues that are of fundamental importance to us," Peskov told reporters.