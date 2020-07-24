UrduPoint.com
US Shut China's Houston Consulate As 'message' To Stop Spying: Official

Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:25 PM

US shut China's Houston consulate as 'message' to stop spying: official

The US ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston as a message to Beijing to reel in its operations to steal US science and technology secrets, a senior State Department official said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The US ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston as a message to Beijing to reel in its operations to steal US science and technology secrets, a senior State Department official said Friday.

"There comes a time when you have to say, enough is enough," said the official, who insisted on anonymity.

Beijing has "egregiously abused its free and open access" to US society by running operations to illegally collect US intellectual property, the official said.

"Houston is a firm demonstration that we are serious."

